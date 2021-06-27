Sherwood, Claire G.

(nee Guelker) passed away Thurs., June 24, 2021 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry "Bob" Sherwood. Dear mother of Pamela (David)

Kampelman, the late Patricia Anzalone, Donna Sherwood, and Dianne Clark. Loving grandmother of Lisa Dentler, Sean Anzalone, Renee Crumbaugh, Clarissa

Corcoran, Joe Kampelman, and Theresa Kampelman. Great-grandmother of Jacob and Nick Kampelman, Francesca Corcoran, and Emma and Madeline Crumbaugh.

Claire graduated from Rosati-Kain High School. She and her husband had a "double set of twins" – 360 days apart. She was crowned the first Ms. Senior Missouri in 1989. She loved to dance and play pinochle.

Services: Mass: Mon., June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church - Wentzville, MO. Entombment in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Normandy. Visitation at church Monday from 10-10:30 a.m.