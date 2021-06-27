Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claire G. Sherwood
FUNERAL HOME
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO

Sherwood, Claire G.

(nee Guelker) passed away Thurs., June 24, 2021 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry "Bob" Sherwood. Dear mother of Pamela (David)

Kampelman, the late Patricia Anzalone, Donna Sherwood, and Dianne Clark. Loving grandmother of Lisa Dentler, Sean Anzalone, Renee Crumbaugh, Clarissa

Corcoran, Joe Kampelman, and Theresa Kampelman. Great-grandmother of Jacob and Nick Kampelman, Francesca Corcoran, and Emma and Madeline Crumbaugh.

Claire graduated from Rosati-Kain High School. She and her husband had a "double set of twins" – 360 days apart. She was crowned the first Ms. Senior Missouri in 1989. She loved to dance and play pinochle.

Services: Mass: Mon., June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church - Wentzville, MO. Entombment in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Normandy. Visitation at church Monday from 10-10:30 a.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
405 S. Church St., Wentzville, MO
Jun
28
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
405 S. Church St., Wentzville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.