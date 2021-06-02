Hutter, Clara Ann

(nee Sykora) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Hutter, Jr.; loving mother of Corinne Pailer and Kenneth (Catherine) Hutter; dear sister of Georgetta (the late Wayne) Light; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Friday, June 4, 8:30 a.m. to St Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to St Wenceslaus Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4:00-9:00 p.m.