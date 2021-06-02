Menu
Clara Ann Hutter
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hutter, Clara Ann

(nee Sykora) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Hutter, Jr.; loving mother of Corinne Pailer and Kenneth (Catherine) Hutter; dear sister of Georgetta (the late Wayne) Light; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Friday, June 4, 8:30 a.m. to St Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to St Wenceslaus Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4:00-9:00 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
4
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
4
Funeral Mass
9:15a.m.
St Wenceslaus Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Lots of good memories of Clara .my heart goes out to her family !
Diane
June 7, 2021
