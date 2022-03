My sincere condolences for your loss. Was looking for my cousins info when I came across your name. Did you grow up in Pine Lawn and have a twin Jerry Lee? I lived next door to Gerry Hartman when they were dating. My apology if this message has reached the wrong family. If correct please call or text me. 573-263-5949,once again my condolences. Mike

Mike White September 9, 2021