Clara Therese McCarty
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

McCarty, Clara Therese

(nee Rieker) July 9, 1927 - March 7, 2021.

Clara Therese McCarty Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the family on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Beloved wife of 72 years to Thomas G. McCarty who passed away December 6, 2020. Devoted mother to Michael (Bette), Dennis (Leann), Rita (John) Roberson, Timothy, Kevin (Michele), Celine (James) Perry, Kathleen, Lois (Kevin) Washington; dearest grandmother to James (Shawn), Patrick (Edna), Micah (Victoria), Deanna (Larry) Peterson, Carl (Cristy) Roberson, Jennifer (Matthew) Schneir, Thomas (Victoria), Paul (Katrina) Vitale, Andy Vitale, Julia Vitale, Evan Washington, Alana Washington, Ryan Washington, Alex Dike, and great-grandmother to 22+.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents John and Clara (Tasche) Rieker and sisters, Corinne (Earl) Roddy, Bernice Rieker, brothers, Gregory (Ann) Rieker and Cyril Rieker.

Clara is survived by her sister, Catherine (the late Gerald) Rognan and brothers, Leonard (the late Shirley) Rieker, Marion (Karen) Rieker and James (Karen) Rieker.

Clara was a caring and generous mother dedicating her life to her children, sacrificing to be able to send all 8 of the children to a catholic school. She helped manage the family business, McCarty Photography, since its start in 1948. She was a life-long Cardinals baseball fan, enjoying dancing, travel, and road trips with family and friends.

Services: Visitation Thursday, March 11, 10:00 AM until the time of mass 11:00 AM at St. Richards Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers masses preferred.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Richards Catholic Church
11223 Schuetz Rd., MO
Mar
11
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Richards Catholic Church
11223 Schuetz Rd, MO
Collier's Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I will always remember Clare fondly.
Patricia Grass
Friend
March 13, 2021
May God bless you and your
family in this time of sorrow.
Maria and Daniel McCarty
Family
March 13, 2021
Beautiful blessings to all ✝✝
Marilyn McCarty
March 12, 2021
I am sorry for your families loss. We will keep you in our prayers.
Bob Mertz
March 10, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. When I worked for Tom..I had the honor of working with this lovely lady every Saturday....and being friends with family.Prayers for the family.
Barbara Rhodes
Coworker
March 9, 2021
