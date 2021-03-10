McCarty, Clara Therese

(nee Rieker) July 9, 1927 - March 7, 2021.

Clara Therese McCarty Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the family on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Beloved wife of 72 years to Thomas G. McCarty who passed away December 6, 2020. Devoted mother to Michael (Bette), Dennis (Leann), Rita (John) Roberson, Timothy, Kevin (Michele), Celine (James) Perry, Kathleen, Lois (Kevin) Washington; dearest grandmother to James (Shawn), Patrick (Edna), Micah (Victoria), Deanna (Larry) Peterson, Carl (Cristy) Roberson, Jennifer (Matthew) Schneir, Thomas (Victoria), Paul (Katrina) Vitale, Andy Vitale, Julia Vitale, Evan Washington, Alana Washington, Ryan Washington, Alex Dike, and great-grandmother to 22+.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents John and Clara (Tasche) Rieker and sisters, Corinne (Earl) Roddy, Bernice Rieker, brothers, Gregory (Ann) Rieker and Cyril Rieker.

Clara is survived by her sister, Catherine (the late Gerald) Rognan and brothers, Leonard (the late Shirley) Rieker, Marion (Karen) Rieker and James (Karen) Rieker.

Clara was a caring and generous mother dedicating her life to her children, sacrificing to be able to send all 8 of the children to a catholic school. She helped manage the family business, McCarty Photography, since its start in 1948. She was a life-long Cardinals baseball fan, enjoying dancing, travel, and road trips with family and friends.

Services: Visitation Thursday, March 11, 10:00 AM until the time of mass 11:00 AM at St. Richards Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers masses preferred.