Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clara Phillips Snover

Snover, Clara Phillips

(nee Proffer) passed away peacefully on 1-3-2022 at the age of 88. She is lovingly remembered by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a multitude of family and friends. She was an incredibly loving Grandma, a nurse for over 40 years and an avid member of her church. Clara was originally from Cape Girardeau but called St. Louis her home. We are having a very small church service at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 5905 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 at 2 PM on 2-19-2022 In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Kids with Cancer.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
5905 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss.
Steve & Diane Jeffery
Friend
January 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results