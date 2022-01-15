Snover, Clara Phillips

(nee Proffer) passed away peacefully on 1-3-2022 at the age of 88. She is lovingly remembered by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a multitude of family and friends. She was an incredibly loving Grandma, a nurse for over 40 years and an avid member of her church. Clara was originally from Cape Girardeau but called St. Louis her home. We are having a very small church service at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 5905 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 at 2 PM on 2-19-2022 In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Kids with Cancer.