Cracchiolo, Clarence

Mon. March 15, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Audrey L. Cracchiolo (nee Patrick); dear father of Cindy (Roger) Deters and Nancy (the late Mike) Smith; our dear uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church Sat., March 20, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.