Tunnicliff, Clarence Justin "CJ"

97 years young, of St. Louis passed peacefully on January 9, 2022, at his home at Our Lady of Life surrounded by family.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 66 plus years, Carol (Whistler) and their four children, Mike and Rita (Markovich), Mary and Terry Czerniewski, Jane and Ray Medley, Tom and Karyn (Ruder); their four grandchildren Christopher (Kristen) and Matthew (Tara) Medley and Allie and Justin Tunnicliff; and two great grandchildren Madeline and Charlotte Medley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Clarence was born August 3, 1924, to Ray and Ida (Meisinger) in St. Louis, the seventh of nine children. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, Fern (Marvin Dennis), Dorothy, Sr. Mary Raymonda RSM, Arthur (Anna), Jane, Raymond (Edna), Sr. Mary Helen RSM and Sr. Patricia MMS.

Clarence grew up in the Buder neighborhood of south St. Louis and began working as a child to help support his family and siblings. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1941 and the Missouri School of Mines as an electrical engineer in 1951. He served his country in the Navy during World War II from 1942 to 1945 on the USS Gilmore, a destroyer escort which sank a submarine and saved numerous American lives. He viewed his military service as an honor. Clarence spent his professional career with Moloney Electric & the Tennessee Valley Authority. He retired in 1985 for more time with family, friends, and travel.

Clarence was a humble man of profound faith, attending Mass daily and living by example serving others. He was a member for many years of St. Catherine Laboure, a founding member of the Marquis' Club there, and an active member of the Men's Club. Dad tutored at Holy Guardian Angel and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and St. John's Hospital. Clarence enjoyed spending time with family and friends at youth and professional sporting events and playing cards. Dad was a season ticket holder to the Packers, Cardinals, and Rams football teams.

Services: Visitation will be at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton on Sunday, January 16 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of celebration will occur at St. Catherine Laboure on Monday January 17 at 9:30 a.m. with a burial at Resurrection Cemetery immediately thereafter. Masks

are required at both Kutis and St. Catherine Laboure.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight (8050 Watson Road, Suite 240, St. Louis MO 63119), Medical Mission Sisters (8400 Pine Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111), or the Society of Our Mother of Peace, (6150 Antire Road, High Ridge, MO 63049).