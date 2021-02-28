Allbright, Claudia A.
(nee Catarnichi) Friday, February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Stephen E. Allbright; dear mother of Matthew (Jamie) Catarnichi; dear step-mother of Stephen Allbright; dear Nonna of Alex, Ethan and Ella; dear sister of Linda Hoffman, Monica Catarnichi and the late Jack, Michael and David Catarnichi; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., March 2, 1:00 p.m. Service concludes at funeral home. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.