Claudia A. Allbright
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Allbright, Claudia A.

(nee Catarnichi) Friday, February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Stephen E. Allbright; dear mother of Matthew (Jamie) Catarnichi; dear step-mother of Stephen Allbright; dear Nonna of Alex, Ethan and Ella; dear sister of Linda Hoffman, Monica Catarnichi and the late Jack, Michael and David Catarnichi; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tues., March 2, 1:00 p.m. Service concludes at funeral home. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
2
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God comfort and console you during this sad time. Please accept my sincere condolences, I am so sorry for your loss.
A.H.
March 18, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to her loved ones. Broke my heart on Friday, when I heard. Claudia I will miss you deeply. Thoughts and Prayers. Love Rita
Rita LaChance
March 2, 2021
