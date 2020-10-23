Menu
Claudia Gail Jay

Jay, Claudia Gail

Claudia (Rennert) Jay, 86, on October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of late husband, James Jay and matriarch of 7 children, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings Elaine Beeson and Al Rennert. Artist, author, violinist, composer, and letter writer. An independent spirit who loved the beauty of the natural world.

Services: Visitation Monday, Oct 26, 6-8 p.m., services Tuesday 10 a.m. Salem Evangelical Free Church on Pohlman Rd., Florissant. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oct
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Salem Evangelical Free Church
on Pohlman Rd., Florissant, Missouri
