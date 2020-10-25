Menu
Claudia Hoffmann

Hoffmann, Claudia

(nee Landon). October 21, 2020. Proud graduate of Maplewood Richmond Heights & THE Ohio State University. Owner of Paper Patch. Selfless. Friend to all. Perfect mom. Perfect wife. Lover of Elton John, OSU, fine stationery, margaritas & the beach. Daughter of the late Ruth (nee Drabelle) & Charles Landon. Survived by dein Schatz, Harry & her children, Jonathan & Lauren.

Claudia had many great accomplishments in life, but would say her biggest were her family, her lifelong friends & helping others celebrate their joyous milestones.

Services: Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Siteman Cancer Center.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
