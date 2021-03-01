Dear Debbie, I am so sorry to learn that Clay is no longer with us. I so enjoyed meeting you and catching up with Clay at our 40th HS reunion. I will always remember his smile, warm friendship, welcoming spirit, and all around love for life. He was so proud of his children and delighted in his grandchildren. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Christine Tonn Ganjani
March 4, 2021
With Love, Kathy, Ted and Andy
March 2, 2021
Debbie and family, So very sorry to hear of Clay's passing. I was in his class at WGHS and we lived near each other in Webster Gardens. He used to come over and we'd play guitars together and sing, which you know he loved, as he loved singing in the choir, being in the school musical, knowing everyone's name and finding the humour all around him. I am will keep you in my prayers.
Nancy Patton Wood
March 2, 2021
Jesus said," I am with you always ".
Clay´s smile... laughter... loving heart will be missed.
We rejoice in the love... peace... comfort he now knows with Jesus... his savior and friend!
Love and God´s comfort!
Cherie Dittmy
March 1, 2021
We will miss our friend Clay and were blessed by his humor and listening heart. Praying for comfort and for the touch of Jesus to bless you and strengthen you as you grieve.