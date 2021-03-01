Debbie and family, So very sorry to hear of Clay's passing. I was in his class at WGHS and we lived near each other in Webster Gardens. He used to come over and we'd play guitars together and sing, which you know he loved, as he loved singing in the choir, being in the school musical, knowing everyone's name and finding the humour all around him. I am will keep you in my prayers.

Nancy Patton Wood March 2, 2021