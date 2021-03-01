Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clayton R. Annis
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Annis, Clayton R.

Sat., Feb. 27, 2021. Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., March 4, 4:00 p.m. until funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held in private.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Williams Paper Company
May 10, 2021
Dear Debbie, I am so sorry to learn that Clay is no longer with us. I so enjoyed meeting you and catching up with Clay at our 40th HS reunion. I will always remember his smile, warm friendship, welcoming spirit, and all around love for life. He was so proud of his children and delighted in his grandchildren. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Christine Tonn Ganjani
March 4, 2021
With Love, Kathy, Ted and Andy
March 2, 2021
Debbie and family, So very sorry to hear of Clay's passing. I was in his class at WGHS and we lived near each other in Webster Gardens. He used to come over and we'd play guitars together and sing, which you know he loved, as he loved singing in the choir, being in the school musical, knowing everyone's name and finding the humour all around him. I am will keep you in my prayers.
Nancy Patton Wood
March 2, 2021
Jesus said," I am with you always ". Clay´s smile... laughter... loving heart will be missed. We rejoice in the love... peace... comfort he now knows with Jesus... his savior and friend! Love and God´s comfort!
Cherie Dittmy
March 1, 2021
We will miss our friend Clay and were blessed by his humor and listening heart.
Praying for comfort and for the touch of Jesus to bless you and strengthen you as you grieve.
Mike and Emilie Vincent
Friend
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results