Clella Naomi Malloy
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021

Malloy, Clella Naomi

Clella was born on September 27, 1919 to Irene (Blakenship) and Otto Shaw. Clella was the only girl of 10 children. Clella loved to cook, paint and read.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother Charlie (Kathy) Shaw, granddaughter Lisa (Don) Slater, dear friend Terry, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.

She will be reunited with her 3 children she loved so much.

Services: Services will be held Saturday, September 25th at 10am at Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Road Wildwood, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
KRISTEN WALLACH ATKINSON KAT
September 24, 2021
We are so sad about Clella´s passing. We sure have fun laughing with her through many years. She was a very special lady. I also miss my close friend, Linda. Blessings for all the family.
Pamela & Ronald Zyk
Friend
September 18, 2021
Sorry to hear about Clella. She was such a wonderful lady and will always remember her kindness. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ted & Terry Mahon
Family
September 10, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Clella´s family. I met her many, many years ago with my friend Marcy. What a wonderful lady! I still use her famous banana bread recipe. God Bless!
MARY OTOOLE
Other
September 10, 2021
A very special Aunt. Always in my heart. Love and sympathy to any remaining family
Bonnie Shaw Allen
September 8, 2021
Niece Bonnie Marie Shaw Allen
September 8, 2021
