Malloy, Clella Naomi

Clella was born on September 27, 1919 to Irene (Blakenship) and Otto Shaw. Clella was the only girl of 10 children. Clella loved to cook, paint and read.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother Charlie (Kathy) Shaw, granddaughter Lisa (Don) Slater, dear friend Terry, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.

She will be reunited with her 3 children she loved so much.

Services: Services will be held Saturday, September 25th at 10am at Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Road Wildwood, MO.