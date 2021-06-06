Menu
Cleopatra H. "Cleo" Kekeris
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Kekeris, Cleopatra "Cleo" H.

passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an almost 13 year battle with cancer. Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, Cleo is survived by her husband and best friend Jim of 36 years, loving daughter Alexandra, cherished family members in the U.S. and Greece, and her dear friends.

Cleo had a love and passion for family, church, friends, travel, music and her jewelry business.

For nearly 13 years, Cleo struggled with cancer. She never once complained, was always positive, loved each day of her life, and by example taught us all how to live. Cleo will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten. May her memory be eternal.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave., MO
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church,
4967 Forest Park Ave, MO
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Passing along Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies. Cleo was a ray of sunshine that shown brightly on all she met. So very sorry for your loss. Andy & Kim
Andy and Kim Dierkes
June 21, 2021
Alexandra, My deepest sympathy to you and your father. You are such a dear girl, take care.
Tina James
Work
June 9, 2021
The Steve Schoo family
June 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
SusanSwiney
Other
June 7, 2021
So very sorry to hear if Cleo´s passing. We would attend the memorial but we are out of town then. Our sincerest condolences
Mike and Norma Giaraffa
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Cleo's passing! So many good memories growing up with someone beautiful - inside and out. May the family find peace and may Cleo rest in peace with the Lord.
Pete Lemakis
Friend
June 6, 2021
