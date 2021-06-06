Kekeris, Cleopatra "Cleo" H.

passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an almost 13 year battle with cancer. Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, Cleo is survived by her husband and best friend Jim of 36 years, loving daughter Alexandra, cherished family members in the U.S. and Greece, and her dear friends.

Cleo had a love and passion for family, church, friends, travel, music and her jewelry business.

For nearly 13 years, Cleo struggled with cancer. She never once complained, was always positive, loved each day of her life, and by example taught us all how to live. Cleo will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten. May her memory be eternal.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. www.boppchapel.com