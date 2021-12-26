To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sherry Forsee
Family
March 30, 2022
Phil and I so enjoyed are many golfing outings with Jeanine and Cliff. Also our golf outings on several trips. Cliff will be missed.
Marie Saunders
Friend
March 29, 2022
Condolences to to the family
Stephanie Bader
Family
December 30, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences.
Denise Snell Pott
Family
December 27, 2021
Brandon and I have so many memorable moments with Uncle Cliff. We loved our many visits to St. Louis - especially when we spent nights out on the town. We would start at a local restaurant - where Uncle Cliff and Aunt Jeanine were known by name and end up with a nightcap in their basement. Uncle Cliff made it feel like there was no age difference between he and yourself - it seemed after five minutes that you were talking with a best friend from college rather than your wise accomplished uncle. As a young college student at Mizzou I knew "the man" to call if I ever ran into mischief while I was in town. Uncle Cliff didn't know a stranger, he had the best laugh and we could listen to his stories for hours. He always had our well-being and future in mind (and sometimes a potential business deal or two). We will miss him dearly ...
Melanie and Brandon Bell
Family
December 26, 2021
My Uncle Cliff was such a caring, loving person with so much integrity and kindness. I am blessed to have had him in my life. I will always cherish our memories.
Kara Forsee
Family
December 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sherry and Gary Forsee
Family
December 25, 2021
My sincere condolences and sympathy to my cousins and their families.
Denise Pott
Family
December 22, 2021
A true gentleman that cared for everyone around him. Cliff defined hard work, genuine friendship and everything in a mentor those surrounding him learned from. Thoughts and prayers to Cliff's family he will be missed and never forgotten by us all.