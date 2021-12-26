Brandon and I have so many memorable moments with Uncle Cliff. We loved our many visits to St. Louis - especially when we spent nights out on the town. We would start at a local restaurant - where Uncle Cliff and Aunt Jeanine were known by name and end up with a nightcap in their basement. Uncle Cliff made it feel like there was no age difference between he and yourself - it seemed after five minutes that you were talking with a best friend from college rather than your wise accomplished uncle. As a young college student at Mizzou I knew "the man" to call if I ever ran into mischief while I was in town. Uncle Cliff didn't know a stranger, he had the best laugh and we could listen to his stories for hours. He always had our well-being and future in mind (and sometimes a potential business deal or two). We will miss him dearly ...

Melanie and Brandon Bell Family December 26, 2021