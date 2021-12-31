Hill, Clifford Earl

of Lake St. Louis, passed away suddenly December 27, 2021, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving wife of 26 years Joan Dolan Hill and devoted daughter Michel Montgomery (nee Hill).

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Joann Hill (nee Henschel) and is survived by their children Raymond (Anne) Hill, Richard (Maria) Hill, and Michel (Anthony) Montgomery, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and cherished in-laws Pat Hodge (nee Henschel) (Jim), Joe Henschel (Beverly) and many nieces and nephews.

In 1995, he married Joan Dolan of Lake St. Louis and is survived by her and sons, James (Josie) Dolan, Jonathan (Leanne) Dolan, William (Sheri) Dolan & Brian (Wieske) Dolan, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild who all know and love him as Papa Cliff.

Cliff was born in Legion, Texas and served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years before moving to St. Louis where he worked for McDonnel Douglas retiring after 28 years. He served on the Berkeley City Council, the Lake St. Louis Community Association Board of Directors and with the Boy Scouts of America for many years.

A friend to many, he enjoyed woodworking, photography and doing construction projects for others, always pro bono. He was known as the 'Kite Man' on the beach in South Padre Island, TX and happiest when visiting and helping family and friends at home or when traveling.

Services: Visitation at Pitman Funeral Home Wentzville, MO, 9 a.m. - Noon, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, followed by a memorial service and burial.