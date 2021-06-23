Menu
Clifford E. Politte
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Politte, Clifford E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine J. Politte (nee McKay); dear father of Laura (Todd) Hornburg, Cliff (Jennifer) Politte, Terry (the late Michelle) Hayes, Diane (Mark) Diehl; dear Paw Paw of Zachary, Ashley, Megan, Andrew, Michael, Jack and Jacob; dear brother of Lorraine (John) Darr; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Cliff played as a Minor League baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals and was an avid baseball fan. He also was an incredible athlete. A dear friend to many, and never met a stranger.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Patrick Center appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
29
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Still remember all the yelling from the side lines we all enjoyed doing during those soccer games. Take care!
Sue Abeln
June 24, 2021
So sorry to read this ....You all have my deepest sympathy...I remember Cliff growing up in Epiphany ....we all had lots of fun back in the high school days ....great memories ....
Barb (Hohmann ) Holland
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sharon & my prayers are with your family during these difficult times.
Don Poliette
Family
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 23, 2021
