Politte, Clifford E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine J. Politte (nee McKay); dear father of Laura (Todd) Hornburg, Cliff (Jennifer) Politte, Terry (the late Michelle) Hayes, Diane (Mark) Diehl; dear Paw Paw of Zachary, Ashley, Megan, Andrew, Michael, Jack and Jacob; dear brother of Lorraine (John) Darr; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Cliff played as a Minor League baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals and was an avid baseball fan. He also was an incredible athlete. A dear friend to many, and never met a stranger.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Patrick Center appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.