Tiemann, Clifford H. Jr.

82, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Cumberland Pointe.

He was born October 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Clifford Sr. and Ruth (Hormberg) Tiemann. Clifford was a high school graduate and attended the University of Missouri. He served in the US Air Force and was employed at RR Donnelly in Sales and Marketing. His work took him from St. Louis to New York to Los Angeles to Chicago.

On December 22, 1962, he married Melba Schueler in St. Louis. She survives.

Clifford always said that being in the Air Force and when he worked in New York City were his favorite times. He was a model railroader, loved airplanes and traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his daughters: Susan Stone of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Jennifer (Thomas) Pimmler of West Lafayette and Melissa (Charlie) Zimmerman of Washington, Illinois. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Ashley (Sean), Courtney (Jon), Paige, Corinne, Katie (Jansen) and Christian.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services: A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.