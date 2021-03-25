Waugh, Clive Errol

72, passed Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a yearlong battle with a terminal disease. He is survived by sons: Clive I. Waugh, Craig I. Waugh and Carl Errol Waugh. Siblings: Wordsworth, Pat, Joy, Neal and Mary. Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by Yvonne.

Mr. Waugh's employment career started as a life insurance salesman and ended as a cybersecurity consultant with Enterprise Holdings, Inc. His tech administration experience for a NJ bank branch led him to decades-long work in IT and Cisco networking for pharmaceutical companies in NJ. While supporting a family, he continued active and globetrotting interests in photography, the musical arts and screenwriting. He was the lover of life and enjoyed new experiences through travel. Clive was the founder of a scholarship foundation in Jamaica, providing over 20 scholarships to the underprivileged. He also served as an Advisory Council member for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In Clive's memory, donations can be sent to ALS Association FL Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619. At Clive's request, there will be no funeral service.