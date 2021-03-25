Menu
Clive Errol Waugh

Waugh, Clive Errol

72, passed Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a yearlong battle with a terminal disease. He is survived by sons: Clive I. Waugh, Craig I. Waugh and Carl Errol Waugh. Siblings: Wordsworth, Pat, Joy, Neal and Mary. Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by Yvonne.

Mr. Waugh's employment career started as a life insurance salesman and ended as a cybersecurity consultant with Enterprise Holdings, Inc. His tech administration experience for a NJ bank branch led him to decades-long work in IT and Cisco networking for pharmaceutical companies in NJ. While supporting a family, he continued active and globetrotting interests in photography, the musical arts and screenwriting. He was the lover of life and enjoyed new experiences through travel. Clive was the founder of a scholarship foundation in Jamaica, providing over 20 scholarships to the underprivileged. He also served as an Advisory Council member for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In Clive's memory, donations can be sent to ALS Association FL Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619. At Clive's request, there will be no funeral service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
I first met Clive about 24 years ago through my husband who knew him much longer throughout their professional careers. We three discovered that we loved to travel and had many conversations as well as a few shared trips whenever we could manage it. It was during these times that we had many deep conversations about so many things and about life in general, and we felt as kindred spirits. Clive was gentle and a refined gentleman, cared deeply about so many people and causes, and was always available to speak with us. We pray that his family will remember all the many good things about Clive and that he was truly one of God’s angels here in this life. We will continue to feel his presence in our lives.

-Sarita
Sarita Wilson
Friend
April 11, 2021
Clive was a wonderful person and we will miss him being a part of our Enterprise team. Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his personal friends and family.
Kim McCurdy
March 28, 2021
Clive´s joy for life was inspiring. I enjoyed listening to him share stories of his travels. He was so kind, always had a sparkle in his eye, and smile on his face. May we all try new experiences as he did. In peace my friend.
Deena
March 25, 2021
Clive was a brilliant mind and an even better soul. I will never forget the lengthy conversations that I had with Clive. We talked about life, love, hardships, faith, our mutual love for music and travel, among many other things. He was the type of person that you could talk to about anything. He brightened every room he walked into with his smile. My sincerest condolences to his family and those close to him.
J
March 25, 2021
One of the most beautiful human beings inside and out. Had the privilege of getting to know him. He had such a beautiful soul! The news broke my heart. Heaven has truly gained an angel!
Melissa
March 25, 2021
