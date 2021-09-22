Kisner, Concepcion T. "Connie"

(nee Sanz), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Jim E. Kisner; loving mother of Jimmy (Susan), Mike (Sara) Kisner, Christina (Jon) Henry, Jackie Barrett, Jeff (Ashley), Jason and Jessica Kisner; cherished grandma of Brandon, Clare, Lucy, Molly, Connor, Cannon, Ashley (Jordan), Emma, Shaylee, McKenzy, Cole, Cruz, Axl, Brayden, Madalyn, Ella and Jonathan and the late Cameron; great-grandma of Blake and Lakynn; daughter of the late Concepcion Sanz Ganaza; dear sister of Natividad, Manuel, Francisco, Gonzalo and the late Maria Sanz; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 24, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National

Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 p.m.