Concetta "Connie" Wills

Wills, Concetta 'Connie'

(nee Byers), 71, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Carl Byers and Gloria Russo Byers; loving wife of George House; loving mother of Jeffery (Matt Gates) and Jay Wills; dear sister of Diana (Gary) Rich and Nancy Light-Lampert; dear aunt of Felicia (John) Taylor, Jonathan (Allison) Rich, Stefan Rich, Alexis Light, Aaron Light, Alycia Lampert, and Addison Lampert; great aunt of Jackson, Ethan, and Penelope; dear niece of Joyce Yost; dear cousin of Tiffany(Carlo) Ilardi and Graham Yost and Dominic, Nino, Sophia, Nicholas, Avery, and Emerson. She will be missed by her furry, little shadow, Cookie. Special thank you to Shanal Chandler, her caregiver and friend.

Services: Private Family Services In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Mid-America Transplant Services. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
