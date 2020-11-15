Taylor, Connie Lee

Entered into heaven suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of Leslie Owlin Taylor for 65 years and loving mother to Keith Taylor (Carol), the late Kenny (Kathy) and Kimberly (Cristopher) Nirenberg. Loving grandmother to Lauren, Carli, Chase and Jack Taylor, Zachary and Abbey Taylor, and Savannah, Emily and Dylan Nirenberg. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

Connie was a delightful and sweet woman who was devoted to her family and spending time with them was her favorite activity. She met the love of her life when they both worked at Forum Cafeteria in downtown St. Louis. They married the day after her 18th birthday and spent the next 26 years happily raising their children in Gilmore Lakes in Columbia, IL.

During her 30 years in the real estate business, Connie made many life-long friendships that she enjoyed throughout her retirement days. Her kindness and gentle nature will be greatly missed by her family, friends, neighbors and all who knew and loved her. She was one of a kind and brought much joy and happiness to everyone who knew her. Connie and Les lived out the last 20 years of their life together on Sanibel Island.

Services: Private Family Service at Bellerive Cemetery Mausoleum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.