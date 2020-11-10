Brodhead, Constance Diane

On November 5, 2020, Constance Diane Brodhead, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 86.

She was born on August 14, 1934, to Kenneth and Thelma Kreitz. The second of four siblings, she excelled at academics, graduating as valedictorian of Easton High School (Easton, PA) and first in her nursing school class at the University of Pennsylvania. She later pursued and received a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in guidance and counseling from Washington University in St. Louis. She worked in the healthcare and education fields for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Allan, and her two children, Geoffrey and Leslie.

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Indian College Fund, https://standwithnativestudents.org/