Constance Diane Brodhead
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1934
DIED
November 5, 2020

Brodhead, Constance Diane

On November 5, 2020, Constance Diane Brodhead, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 86.

She was born on August 14, 1934, to Kenneth and Thelma Kreitz. The second of four siblings, she excelled at academics, graduating as valedictorian of Easton High School (Easton, PA) and first in her nursing school class at the University of Pennsylvania. She later pursued and received a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in guidance and counseling from Washington University in St. Louis. She worked in the healthcare and education fields for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Allan, and her two children, Geoffrey and Leslie.

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Indian College Fund, https://standwithnativestudents.org/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Raubsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
My mom was such a huge presence in my life and our family's. I will miss seeking her wisdom and guidance. She also believed in me and what I was capable of -- my biggest champion. She said, "No matter what the challenges are, you will always land on your feet."

I continue to be inspired for her caring for others. Whether it was looking after the neighbor's house while on vacation, or sending a card for someone's birthday, anniversary or other occasion. I only hope I can continue that tradition of looking out for others.

I would be remiss if I didn't bring up the tradition of a love of sports. She was a constant fan for all my brother's events, and we had many a spirited conversation about baseball, football or the Olympics.

One of my enduring memories will be of taking her and my Dad to the Stanley Cup parade for the Blues last year. I remember her standing at the barrier with her Blues cap, cheering on our hometown champions.

Her death will leave a huge void in my life which will take a long time to grieve. Love you with all my heart!

Love,
Liesl
Leslie Brodhead
Daughter
November 10, 2020