Kraus, Constance "Connie"

April 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joel Seigel and the late Paul Kraus; cherished mother of Robert (Sandra) Seigel, Linda Seigel and Ellen (the late Alan) Legow; dear step-mother of Roberta Kraus Wyde; loving grandmother of Emily and Aaron Seigel, Ryan Legow and Kayla (Kellen) Cohn; dear step-grandmother of David and the late Ben Wyde; doting great-grandmother of Emmett Cohn; dear sister of the late James (Judy) Chervitz; beloved daughter of the late Frank and the late Frances Chervitz; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Monday, April 11, 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road with interment to follow at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Visitation with the family beginning at 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Masks required for in person attendance, social distancing requested. Contributions in Connie's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis or to Congregation Shaare Emeth.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE