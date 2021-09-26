Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia "Cindy" Amsler

Amsler, Cynthia "Cindy"

(nee Ritzie) of Queen Creek, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021. She is survived by her husband Kevin, daughters Jennifer (Michael) Lawhead, Kristen (Brett) Palmer, Kimberly (Rodney) Banks, 7 grandchildren, her mother, Mary Ellen Ritzie and siblings Robert (Cheryl) Ritzie, Linda (Carl) Brown, Mary (Steve) Brotherton and Janet (Steve) Kieffer.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on October 2 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed at sfastl.org/live. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in her name to St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4556 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
live streamed at sfastl.org/live, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.