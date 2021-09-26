Amsler, Cynthia "Cindy"

(nee Ritzie) of Queen Creek, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021. She is survived by her husband Kevin, daughters Jennifer (Michael) Lawhead, Kristen (Brett) Palmer, Kimberly (Rodney) Banks, 7 grandchildren, her mother, Mary Ellen Ritzie and siblings Robert (Cheryl) Ritzie, Linda (Carl) Brown, Mary (Steve) Brotherton and Janet (Steve) Kieffer.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on October 2 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed at sfastl.org/live. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in her name to St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4556 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129.