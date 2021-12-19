Conklin, Cynthia Ann

(nee Joyner), was found dead in her home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Cindy was employed at Children's Hospital. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband James Conklin; her parents, James M. Joyner Jr. and Eileen Cashion Joyner; her sister, Elizabeth Joyner Wetteroff. She is survived by her sister Carie (Terry) Kirkpatrick of Rosewood Heights, IL, and her nieces Abigail and Sophia Wetteroff and nephew Jacob Wetteroff along with her step-mother Peggy Joyner. Cindy will be cremated and buried with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE