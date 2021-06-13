Medart, Cynthia Bland (Gerard) 'Cimmy'

of St. Louis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her.

Cimmy was born on December 31, 1940 to the late Gertrude (Grove) and Arthur Stanley Bland, Jr. She attended Mary Institute where she made lifelong friendships.

She attended Connecticut College, discontinuing her studies after one year to marry Donald Gerard with whom she had 3 children, Wendy, Michael, and Heather. Cimmy reveled in being a mother, encouraging her children to pursue their many interests. As a result, she was forever running between horse shows, sporting events, scouting meetings, and school productions.

She was compassionate, irreverent, and had an ever welcoming spirit. She was quick to laugh, and taught us all the importance of being able to laugh at ourselves. She was a constant and steadfast friend to many. She had an impeccable sense of style and lived by the idea that any thing worth doing was worth doing WELL. One of her favorite sayings was 'in for a penny, in for a pound'. She always wanted to be where the party was, but in reality the party was wherever she was. Among her many wonderful gatherings were cocktail parties, epic toga parties, and family Thanksgivings.

Cimmy believed that her hair should always be 'done', consequently, she never missed her weekly hair appointments!

Present at the birth of all four of her grandchildren, she loved them all fiercely and was each one's greatest supporter. She loved all of her dogs, and is survived by her faithful sidekick, Mr. Wigglesworth.

Cimmy is predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and Arthur Bland, Jr., her son, Michael Wiley Gerard, her sister, Marian (Bland) Langdon, and her husbands, Donald Gerard and Speed Medart.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Gerard Avery (West Hartford, CT) and Heather Gerard Johnson (St. Louis), son-in-laws, Ed Avery and Ethan Johnson, grandsons, Oliver and Walker Avery, Drew and Liam Johnson, stepsons John Medart and Michael Medart (Susan) and their children Griffin (Allyson), Mason (Ashlee) and Hayden, her siblings Gee Gee Bland-Platt and Arthur Stanley Bland, III, and her sister-in-law, Dix Bland.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from noon-3:00 p.m. at the Deer Creek Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Louis Mercantile Library or Provident.

