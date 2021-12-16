Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Theodosadis Milonas
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Milonas, Cynthia Theodosadis

Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 88 years. Loving Mother to Maria Brockhagen and John Milonas (Robert Ramsey) and cherished YiaYia to Christina, Alexandra and Jack Brockhagen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stavros Milonas, and sister, Penny (the late Warren) Purdy. Cynthia was a loving aunt, cousin, Nouna, Koumbara and great and loyal friend to many.

Services: The Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue, on Saturday, December 18 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions greatly appreciated to St. Nicholas Family Life Center, The Next 100 Capital Campaign, 12550 South Forty Drive, Town and Country, MO 63141.

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Blvd., St., MO
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Blvd., St., MO
Dec
18
Interment
11:30a.m.
St. Matthew Cemetery
4360 Bates St., St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John, I'm sure your mother was wonderful to have raised such a nice guy. This is not something which is often seen in today's world. I'm sure she will be missed. My condolences
gerald steinman
December 17, 2021
Sincere condolences to Maria and John on this terrible loss of such a lovely lady.
Joan hoffman
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results