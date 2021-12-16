Milonas, Cynthia Theodosadis

Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 88 years. Loving Mother to Maria Brockhagen and John Milonas (Robert Ramsey) and cherished YiaYia to Christina, Alexandra and Jack Brockhagen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stavros Milonas, and sister, Penny (the late Warren) Purdy. Cynthia was a loving aunt, cousin, Nouna, Koumbara and great and loyal friend to many.

Services: The Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue, on Saturday, December 18 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions greatly appreciated to St. Nicholas Family Life Center, The Next 100 Capital Campaign, 12550 South Forty Drive, Town and Country, MO 63141.

