Cynthia M. Probst
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Probst, Cynthia M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of George A. Probst III; dearest mother of George Duane (Sheryl Justice)

Probst; daughter-in-law of Bernice Probst; our dear sister-in-law,

aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, June 30, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights. Interment Our Lady Cemetery (Dardenne). Memorials may be given to Birthright or Wounded Warriors. colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd. , Saint Ann, MO
Jul
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln., Maryland Heights, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
In loving memory of a dear, sweet cousin. With my deepest sympathy and prayers for George, Duane and family.
Christina Mueller cousin
June 30, 2021
Cynthia was the sweetest lady I've ever known. With a beautiful smile and charming personality as well. I will miss her. God bless you and your family George.
Debbie Hare
Friend
June 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your friends from Golden Corral. Rich and Betty Schooley.
June 30, 2021
We will all miss you Cynthia, and George you have my deepest sympathy and God be with you and your family.
John from Golden Corral.
John Reed
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Wanner
Friend
June 25, 2021
Such a lovely, sweet lady. She will be missed. Keeping her family in prayer.
Karla Howell
Friend
June 24, 2021
