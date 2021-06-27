Probst, Cynthia M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of George A. Probst III; dearest mother of George Duane (Sheryl Justice)

Probst; daughter-in-law of Bernice Probst; our dear sister-in-law,

aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, June 30, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights. Interment Our Lady Cemetery (Dardenne). Memorials may be given to Birthright or Wounded Warriors. colliersfuneralhome.com