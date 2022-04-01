Johnson, D. Scott

born in St Louis in August 1946, passed away on March 30. He graduated from John Burroughs in 1965 and Trinity College

(Connecticut) in 1969. He taught high school history in Sturgeon, Kirkwood, and John Burroughs. He relished being in the classroom, enthusiastically encouraging, pushing and influencing his students. He loved being in the mountains of Colorado and the mesas of New Mexico. In retirement, he volunteered at the Campbell House Museum, eventually serving as Board President from 2014 through 2020. In 2004 he joined the downtown MAC, continuing a tradition begun by his Grandfather and Father from the 1930's to 1960's.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynne, daughter Catherine Stahr (Chris), son Douglas (Anna), Brothers Stuart (Barbara), Douglas (Wendy) and grandchildren Emily Johnson, Owen Stahr and Helena Johnson.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Green Trails United Methodist Church at 14237 Ladue Road, Chesterfield, on Sunday, April 3 at 1:30. Burial will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Scott to the Campbell House or Siteman Cancer Center.

His humor and wit and enthusiasm of living and learning will be greatly missed by his family and friends.