Hatten, Dale Oral

90, passed away on February 28, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patsy, and leaves behind his daughters, Teresa, Becky, Debra and son in law, Michael. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Alexander, Brett, Blake, granddaughter in law, Keely, and great-grandson, Calvin.

Dale was born to Oral and Lenore Hatten on June 3, 1931 in Bethany, Missouri. He met the love of his life, Patsy Fouts, in Bethany and the couple wed on June 8, 1952. Dale served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After over 30 years, he retired from the U. S. Geological Survey and the couple traveled extensively. He was an avid fisherman and took his boat out often. Dale enjoyed both freshwater and deep sea fishing. He enjoyed getting the family together as often as possible.

Dad, thank you for showing us that hard work pays off and through kindness, patience, and love all things are possible.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA.