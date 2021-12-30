Rice, Damon Joseph

6, was born on July 10, 2015 and passed away suddenly on December 21, 2021.

Loving son of Joseph Rice and Tiffany Walters; Big brother of Jaxon Robert Rice; Grandson of Malinda & Marshall Burgess and Robin Rice; Special Little Buddy of Craig Gaulden, our Nephew, Cousin, schoolmate and friend of many.

Damon loved everything and everyone he met. He was free-spirited and adventurous, joyful & protective. He will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know and love this amazing little boy.

Services: Per the family's request, all services are private. The family is being served by Hoffmeister South County Chapel.