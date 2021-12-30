Menu
Damon Joseph Rice
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rice, Damon Joseph

6, was born on July 10, 2015 and passed away suddenly on December 21, 2021.

Loving son of Joseph Rice and Tiffany Walters; Big brother of Jaxon Robert Rice; Grandson of Malinda & Marshall Burgess and Robin Rice; Special Little Buddy of Craig Gaulden, our Nephew, Cousin, schoolmate and friend of many.

Damon loved everything and everyone he met. He was free-spirited and adventurous, joyful & protective. He will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know and love this amazing little boy.

Services: Per the family's request, all services are private. The family is being served by Hoffmeister South County Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can´t imagine your pain in the loss of this little guy, but all of our hearts are crying with you. God bless you.
Bernice Tullock
Other
January 7, 2022
You made a huge impact on this world in such a little time. Your friends will carry on your legacy - watch them from above.
JB
Other
January 3, 2022
God Bless this precious Angel!
Dawn Reid
December 30, 2021
