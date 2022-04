Comerford, Daniel Lux

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 11, 2021. Beloved son of Betty and the late Andy Comerford. Dear brother of Jane (Charlie). Our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A funeral Mass was celebrated privately. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society.