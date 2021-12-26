Flaherty, Daniel E., Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Betty Flaherty and the late Cheryl J. Flaherty; loving father of Daniel (Angela) and Kelly (Matt); dear grandfather of Shealyn, Maureen, Kellyanne and Margaret; dear brother of Thomas (Margaret), Charles (Suzanne) Flaherty. Our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and a friend to many.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Service, Thursday, December 30. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary Service, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant 63031.