Daniel E. Flaherty Sr.
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
619 Rue St. Francois
Florissant, MO

Flaherty, Daniel E., Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Betty Flaherty and the late Cheryl J. Flaherty; loving father of Daniel (Angela) and Kelly (Matt); dear grandfather of Shealyn, Maureen, Kellyanne and Margaret; dear brother of Thomas (Margaret), Charles (Suzanne) Flaherty. Our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and a friend to many.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Service, Thursday, December 30. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary Service, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant 63031.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
Shocking to hear of Dan's death. He was a boyhood friend and on occasion a poker opponent. I also new him as a great baseball player. My condolences to his family who are in my prayers.
Bill McHugh
Friend
December 29, 2021
