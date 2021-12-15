Menu
Daniel R. Huddleston

Friday, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Judy Huddleston (nee Gersman) for 61 years; dear father of John (Jenni) Huddleston, Mike (Gwen) Huddleston and Jeannie (Steve) Kuntz; dear grandfather of Nicole, Justin, Josue, Claire, Seth, Maggie, John and Adam; dear brother of twin, Don (the late Pat) Huddleston and the late Raymond Huddleston, Jerry Huddleston and Bob (survived by Georganna) Huddleston; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Assumption Church (Mattese), Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Assumption Church (Mattese)
MO
Dec
18
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Assumption Church (Mattese)
MO
Deep sympathy to the Huddleston family. Fond memories of years ago when we were neighbors on Celtic Court. Sending love and prayers. Mary Kay Higgins
Mary Kay Higgins
December 18, 2021
going to miss him
herman ubben
December 18, 2021
We had so many good times with Dan and his jokes and his love for cookies. Judy H you are both in our hearts as we love the two of you. God bless Dan looking down upon us.
Judy and Bob Gustafson
Friend
December 17, 2021
This is sad news. Dan & Judy Huddleston were good neighbors here in Lake Forest Estates for many years. Sympathy & strength to Dan's family.
Bob Bach
December 16, 2021
