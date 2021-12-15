Huddleston, Daniel R.
Friday, December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Judy Huddleston (nee Gersman) for 61 years; dear father of John (Jenni) Huddleston, Mike (Gwen) Huddleston and Jeannie (Steve) Kuntz; dear grandfather of Nicole, Justin, Josue, Claire, Seth, Maggie, John and Adam; dear brother of twin, Don (the late Pat) Huddleston and the late Raymond Huddleston, Jerry Huddleston and Bob (survived by Georganna) Huddleston; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Assumption Church (Mattese), Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.