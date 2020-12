Hurley, Daniel I.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., November 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel (surv. Kathy) and Martha Hurley; loving brother of Meghan (Kurt) Backoffen, Jeremiah (Dawn), Michael (Erin), Kathleen Hurley, Kelly Bileddo and Stephanie Hurley. Our dearest uncle and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Kutis Affton Service.