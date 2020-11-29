O'Keefe Jr., Daniel J.

age 84, son of the late Daniel J. and Johanna (nee Brueggan) O'Keefe, Sr. passed peacefully, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the company of beloved family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Joan O'Keefe (nee Foerst) who proceeded him in death March 8, 1991, and Kathleen O'Keefe (nee Pontius) who passed December 11, 2018, Brother of Mary Johanna (Steven) White and the late Thomas John O'Keefe; Dear father of Daniel J. O'Keefe, III, Laura A. (James) Jensen and dear stepfather of Robert H. (Becca) Miller and Jerri Anne Miller; loving grandfather of Tracy, Katherine (Brad), Ryan, Katherine, Caroline, Christina, Mary, Alexandra, Kaden, Luke and Carter: proud great-grandfather of Abby, Austin, Cole, Tyler and Hayes.

Dan was born in St. Louis on April 2, 1936. He graduated from St. Louis University HS and obtained a BS degree from Washington University in Civil Engineering. After a brief move to California, Dan and his young family settled back in St. Louis where he commenced his 40-year long career. His dedication and tireless work established him as President and Co-Owner of HBD Contracting, a highly regarded general contractor. After retirement, Dan enjoyed extensive travel and numerous adventures with family and time-honored friends. Dan was known for his quiet strength, loyalty, unbound generosity and his charming kindness. In life his wisdom and character were admired and respected by many and his influence touched many that knew and loved him. Dan, who loved and cared for his family and friends unconditionally, will forever be in our hearts and will be dearly missed.

Services: Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be announced at a later date with SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please support the O'Keefe family by signing the on-line guestbook and sharing a memory at Schrader.com.