Daniel Joseph Carlsen
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Carlsen, Daniel Joseph

Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 19th, 2020. Danny was born May 23, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Peggy and Bill Carlsen. Beloved husband of Betsy (Gunn) for 37 years and loving father to Steve (Deanna) and Susie (Ray) Shipley, brother to the late Mike (Donna) and late Mark Carlsen, survived by sister Meg (Paul) Hinkley. Brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Danny graduated from Notre Dame with a BA in Business and worked at IBM for 30 years. He loved all sports but especially his Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Danny spent his retired days enjoying golf, backgammon and laughing with friends and family.

Services: Visitation 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25th at Bopp Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26th. Both by invitation. Masses preferred, or donations can be made to St. Clement of Rome's St. Vincent De Paul Society.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
