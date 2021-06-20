Menu
Daniel James McClintock

McClintock, Daniel James

Loving son of the late Joseph and Dee (Brahan) McClintock. beloved wife Nancy (Tobiasz); brother of Dennis(Marva Halbert), David(Sherry), sister Deborah Leb(Rich). Beloved Uncle D to many nephews and nieces. Loving devotee to many friends and to the river.

Services: Celebration of Life will be 6/29/21 at The Elks Lodge,

1163 Tom Ginnever Ave., O'Fallon MO 63366. Doors open at 6 p.m. followed by dinner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nevins Family Charity in honor of Great Uncle D and mailed to 3944 Butler Hill Rd., St Louis, MO 63129


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
The Elks Lodge
1163 Tom Ginnever Ave., O'Fallon, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Is deepest sympathy to Danny's wife and family. He was a wonderful and thoughtful person and a good friend for many years. He will be missed!
Ron & Tammy Breen
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss... Danny was not only a hard worker but a very good hearted man. He will be deeply missed by us at PM Leach painting!
Frank DeCosty
Work
June 22, 2021
