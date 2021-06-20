McClintock, Daniel James

Loving son of the late Joseph and Dee (Brahan) McClintock. beloved wife Nancy (Tobiasz); brother of Dennis(Marva Halbert), David(Sherry), sister Deborah Leb(Rich). Beloved Uncle D to many nephews and nieces. Loving devotee to many friends and to the river.

Services: Celebration of Life will be 6/29/21 at The Elks Lodge,

1163 Tom Ginnever Ave., O'Fallon MO 63366. Doors open at 6 p.m. followed by dinner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nevins Family Charity in honor of Great Uncle D and mailed to 3944 Butler Hill Rd., St Louis, MO 63129