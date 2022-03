McColgan, Daniel M.

Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol E. McColgan (nee Schutz); dear father of Kevin (Brianna) and Mark (Krista) McColgan; dear grandfather of Henry and Cooper McColgan. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Private graveside services were held at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the Backstoppers appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE