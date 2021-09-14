A very Old Irish Saeying at a time of Sympathy (taught to us from our Irish Uncle) ''Did you hear about the Irishmen who came out of the pub?......Answer, I doubt it'' Sympathy from the Kruszynski clan. Joy, Gay Zoe, and Mark. Remember always...'' it takes a big dog to weigh a ton''

Kruszynski Group Friend September 15, 2021