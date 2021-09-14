A very Old Irish Saeying at a time of Sympathy (taught to us from our Irish Uncle) ''Did you hear about the Irishmen who came out of the pub?......Answer, I doubt it'' Sympathy from the Kruszynski clan. Joy, Gay Zoe, and Mark. Remember always...'' it takes a big dog to weigh a ton''
Kruszynski Group
Friend
September 15, 2021
I REMEMBER PLAYING WIFFLE BALL IN DANNYS BACKYARD WITH BROS. PAUL AND MIKE THEY WERE SOME GOOD TIMES I REMEMBER THEY BUILT A PERMANENT WOODEN HOME PLATE THE FAMILY PLAYED SO MUCH BALL
mike case
School
September 14, 2021
BARB: MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES ON DAN'S PASSING. HE WAS A GOLFING BUD AND FRIEND I WILL NOT SOON FORGET. OUR SPECIAL GREETING WITH EACH OTHER WAS "HOW YOU DOIN" AND DAN WOULD ALWAYS REPLY. I'M VERTICLE. RIP MY FRIEND.
Norman Reichert
September 14, 2021
My condolences to Barb and family. I have some fond memories with Danny in Cape (SEMO) . He was always upbeat and had a smile on his face.
I will always remember the good times.
Ron Auer
Friend
September 14, 2021
Barb, I am sorry to hear about Danny's passing. He was a great guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this trying time.