Daniel W. Saey
FUNERAL HOME
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO

Saey, Daniel W.

of Dardenne Prairie, MO on Sun., Sept. 12, 2021 at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of Barb Saey.

Services: Visitation Wed., Sept. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pitman Funeral Home
1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
A very Old Irish Saeying at a time of Sympathy (taught to us from our Irish Uncle) ''Did you hear about the Irishmen who came out of the pub?......Answer, I doubt it'' Sympathy from the Kruszynski clan. Joy, Gay Zoe, and Mark. Remember always...'' it takes a big dog to weigh a ton''
Kruszynski Group
Friend
September 15, 2021
I REMEMBER PLAYING WIFFLE BALL IN DANNYS BACKYARD WITH BROS. PAUL AND MIKE THEY WERE SOME GOOD TIMES I REMEMBER THEY BUILT A PERMANENT WOODEN HOME PLATE THE FAMILY PLAYED SO MUCH BALL
mike case
School
September 14, 2021
BARB: MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES ON DAN'S PASSING. HE WAS A GOLFING BUD AND FRIEND I WILL NOT SOON FORGET. OUR SPECIAL GREETING WITH EACH OTHER WAS "HOW YOU DOIN" AND DAN WOULD ALWAYS REPLY. I'M VERTICLE. RIP MY FRIEND.
Norman Reichert
September 14, 2021
My condolences to Barb and family. I have some fond memories with Danny in Cape (SEMO) . He was always upbeat and had a smile on his face. I will always remember the good times. Ron Auer
Ron Auer
Friend
September 14, 2021
Barb, I am sorry to hear about Danny's passing. He was a great guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this trying time.
Elaine Bathon Blakey
Friend
September 14, 2021
