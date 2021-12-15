Thieman, Daniel Gerard

Daniel Gerard Thieman, of St. Louis, Missouri, Resurrected in Christ, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the age of 62 after a long illness. Loving father of Katharine Marie Thieman, Elizabeth Renee Thieman, and Joseph Daniel Thieman; Dear son of Clara Joan Thieman (Schuler) and the late, John Anthony Thieman, Sr.; Beloved brother of John Thieman, Jr., Julie Dennison, Jill Wiesler (Kevin), and Margaret Jackson (Richard). Cherished uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in their gathering space, 1765 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031. Funeral Mass will immediately follow.