Daniel Gerard Thieman
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Florissant
5 Saint Anthony Ln
Florissant, MO

Thieman, Daniel Gerard

Daniel Gerard Thieman, of St. Louis, Missouri, Resurrected in Christ, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the age of 62 after a long illness. Loving father of Katharine Marie Thieman, Elizabeth Renee Thieman, and Joseph Daniel Thieman; Dear son of Clara Joan Thieman (Schuler) and the late, John Anthony Thieman, Sr.; Beloved brother of John Thieman, Jr., Julie Dennison, Jill Wiesler (Kevin), and Margaret Jackson (Richard). Cherished uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in their gathering space, 1765 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031. Funeral Mass will immediately follow.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Dec
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Florissant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love Liz and Matt Lee
December 16, 2021
