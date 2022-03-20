Menu
Daniel J. Topik
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Topik, Daniel J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of over 62 years of Suzette Topik (nee Kozack); loving father of Vanessa (Bobby) Osborne, Kevin (Paige) Topik, Derek (Amy) Topik and Nathan Topik; dear grandfather of Megan (Josh) Tuttle, Lauren (David) Osborne-Ferguson, Bo Osborne, Zackery Topik, Alexis (McCaa) Donald, John Topik and Mary Lee Topik; great-grandfather of Wyatt Ferguson, brother of Connie Barrett, George Topik, Janice Moore and the late Patricia Taylor; loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Saint Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Rd., Wildwood, Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. Final interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maybee, Michigan. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, March 21 from 4 until 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Saint Alban Roe Catholic Church
2001 Shepard Rd, Wildwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Dan’s passing. He was such a wonderful person and friend. Rest In Peace Dan.
Tony Salvatore
Friend
March 23, 2022
Suzette & Family My sincere sympathy at the loss of a great guy ... your husband, father, grandfather and friend. We've come a long way since our early days at Vickers in Troy, MI and again in Jackson, MS. It was always fun to talk about our Polish traditions and our mutual friends in Maybee, MI. My prayers are with you.
Mary Ann Badash
March 22, 2022
With Deepest sympathy as you remember your loved one Vanessa Osborne. May God give you all peace during this difficult time. Prayers for you all.
Treva Sharpe
Coworker
March 22, 2022
Suzette, I am so sorry for your loss... You and your family will be in my prayers..
Sandy Taulbee
Friend
March 22, 2022
Mrs Topik, Kevin, Vanessa, Derek and Nathan, Just know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace.
Matthew and Dawn Pipper
Friend
March 22, 2022
Suzette and family, please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers. May Dan be welcomed into eternal glory by our Risen Lord Jesus.
Joe Witkowski
Friend
March 22, 2022
Our prayers are with you Derek, Amy, John David and Mary.
Philip Arrant
Friend
March 21, 2022
Kevin and family, My sincere condolences on Mr. Topik’s passing. May you find comfort in the wonderful memories you have.
Andy Solomon
Friend
March 21, 2022
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Phillip O’Brien
Friend
March 21, 2022
Vanessa, Bobby sorry to hear of Mr. Topik's passing. The space can never be filled but memories will last a lifetime.
Norman and Jane
Coworker
March 21, 2022
Vanessa, I am so sorry to hear of your father's passing. I know you have many wonderful memories to help keep him forever in your heart.
Carole Molnar
Friend
March 21, 2022
May you find peace and comfort. My thoughts are with you.
Evan Patrick
March 21, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Evelyn Dearing
Friend
March 21, 2022
Dan was a good friend and mentor. He taught me a lot through the years at Vickers that I still use to this day. He will be missed my many. Prayers to the family!
Michael Miller
Friend
March 20, 2022
Rest In Peace BROTHER , Love you
March 20, 2022
Suzette and Vanessa, Kevin, Derek, and Nathan, Our sincere condolences and prayers. We are deeply sadden by the loss of your husband and dad and our friend Dan. We have been friends since Dan and I went to U of M - Dearborn to get our engineering degrees, co-op at Vickers, full time employees in Troy, MI, moved to Jackson MS, we moved to Grand Rapids, MI and you moved to St Louis. We both spent our entire careers with Vicker's in the field we both loved, Aerospace and Defense. During those many years we had great times and fun together. I am so thankful that I was able to talk to Dan a few days ago, reminisce about our times together, and say goodbye. He is in a better place in the Lord's hands and does not have to suffer anymore. I want you all to know that Dan was wonderful person and a truly great friend. He will be missed. Unfortunately we will not be able to come to the funeral in St Louis but if there is a grave site service in Maybee, MI let us known when.
Ron and Karen Modreski
Friend
March 20, 2022
Ron and Karen Modreski
March 20, 2022
Suzette and family, my sincere condolences . Your friends have been praying for Dan . You know all of us hug you with prayers and sorrow. God bless Dans soul and give you consolation, I am out of town and will not be able to attend funeral. Thinking of you. Susan Mccracken.
Susan Mccracken
Friend
March 20, 2022
