Suzette and Vanessa, Kevin, Derek, and Nathan, Our sincere condolences and prayers. We are deeply sadden by the loss of your husband and dad and our friend Dan. We have been friends since Dan and I went to U of M - Dearborn to get our engineering degrees, co-op at Vickers, full time employees in Troy, MI, moved to Jackson MS, we moved to Grand Rapids, MI and you moved to St Louis. We both spent our entire careers with Vicker's in the field we both loved, Aerospace and Defense. During those many years we had great times and fun together. I am so thankful that I was able to talk to Dan a few days ago, reminisce about our times together, and say goodbye. He is in a better place in the Lord's hands and does not have to suffer anymore. I want you all to know that Dan was wonderful person and a truly great friend. He will be missed. Unfortunately we will not be able to come to the funeral in St Louis but if there is a grave site service in Maybee, MI let us known when.

Ron and Karen Modreski Friend March 20, 2022