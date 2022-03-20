Topik, Daniel J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of over 62 years of Suzette Topik (nee Kozack); loving father of Vanessa (Bobby) Osborne, Kevin (Paige) Topik, Derek (Amy) Topik and Nathan Topik; dear grandfather of Megan (Josh) Tuttle, Lauren (David) Osborne-Ferguson, Bo Osborne, Zackery Topik, Alexis (McCaa) Donald, John Topik and Mary Lee Topik; great-grandfather of Wyatt Ferguson, brother of Connie Barrett, George Topik, Janice Moore and the late Patricia Taylor; loving brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Saint Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Rd., Wildwood, Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. Final interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maybee, Michigan. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, March 21 from 4 until 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.