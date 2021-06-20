Menu
Daniel C. Whithaus
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Whithaus, Daniel C.

Went to his eternal home on June 15, 2021. Survived by his wife Nancy (nee Herbers); loving father of Thomas (Diane) Whithaus, Juliane (Tyler) Sloan, and Melanie Whithaus; brother of Douglas (Mary) Whithaus, Deborah (John) Einspanier, and Christine (Michael) Poldan; grandfather of Anthony, Margaret, Jacqueline, Simon, Evan, and Ellie. Beloved uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend to many. His wealth of knowledge impressed all. He loved music, nature, history, sports, and traveling with his family. Upon passing, Dan donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine.

Services: Visitation on Mon, June 21 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 a.m., both held at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation or International Myeloma Foundation. For an extended obituary, visit www.schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and family, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of my old friend, Dan. I along with several other guys hung out with Dan in the 1970's. Dan and I graduated from Mehlville in 1974. We all enjoyed Dan's dry sense of humor. I remember talking about the Beatles and Paul Simon with him. They were two if his favorite groups at that time. Some of us would attend Cardinal games and we could always count on Dan to fill in the score card. High school boys like to rib one another. Dan was the recipient of some good natured kidding for a car he drove in the early '70s. Back then four door sedans were the size of Mississippi barges. Butch had purchased a four door Chevrolet that was a unique color of green. Thus, we all started to call the car the 'Pickle'. Good memories! I will thinking of the Whithaus family and wish everyone Godspeed. I am so glad I had a chance to have Dan as a friend.
Scott Stroback
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dan's passing. I worked with Dan for about 2 years. Dan was one of those people that you felt you had a privilege of having known. He was a great and caring person. Dedicated to his work, but always willing to lend a helping hand. Dan will be greatly missed.
John Menz
Coworker
June 21, 2021
Nancy and family,
So sorry to hear about Dan's passing. I frequently ran into Dan during his daily walks in the neighborhood. Being of scientific backgrounds, we had much in common. He impressed me with his ability to address technical challenges as he faced deadlines in his work in the pharmaceutical field. I commiserated with him as he faced an unrelenting work load and other career challenges. I will always remember him as a kind and gentle soul and a good neighbor.

Our prayers are with you in this difficult time.

Ravi S
Ravi S
Neighbor
June 20, 2021
Dear Nancy, Tom, Julie, Melanie and all of Dan's Family,
We are praying for Dan and all of you that the Good Lord will bring you his strength and peace and shower his graces on you all. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted. We were so very blessed to have you across the street on Pleasant in the 90's. Dan was a special man.
May Dan find eternal rest in the land of never failing plenty.
We will ask Brother Andrew (Jason) to have the Carmelites say a mass for Dan.
With our sympathy and our Love.
Joe and Dianne Raftis
June 20, 2021
Nancy, I am so sorry to hear about Dan passing away. I had the chance to meet him only twice--once on your wedding day and again at the funeral of your father, Dave. I will say a prayer for Dan as well as your whole family.
Matt Herbers
Family
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss Nancy. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Shirley Wampler
June 18, 2021
Dan was an incredible guitarist, singer and songwriter and I saw him do all that firsthand. The first time I saw him was in the CAC Talent Show of 1978 and he said he was nervous. The nervousness showed but in my opinion his performance still outshone everyone else there that night. I will always remember his smile and good natured humor. He has gone on to his final reward but he will be sorely missed by us all. My thoughts and prayers are for him and his family. Dan you are a good man. Bob Bullman
Robert Bullman
June 17, 2021
To the Whithaus family, we are so sorry to hear of Dan’s passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. - Sean and Michelle Hayes
Michellr Hayes
June 17, 2021
Whithaus family: So sad to hear of Dan's passing. Prayers are with all of you. Mary and Mike
mary origer
Friend
June 17, 2021
Please know of my prayers for Daniel and all the family. We at Holy Family Parish in Decatur, Illinois will be praying with and for you, and for Daniel’s eternal rest .
Fr. Joe Molloy
June 17, 2021
