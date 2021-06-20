Whithaus, Daniel C.

Went to his eternal home on June 15, 2021. Survived by his wife Nancy (nee Herbers); loving father of Thomas (Diane) Whithaus, Juliane (Tyler) Sloan, and Melanie Whithaus; brother of Douglas (Mary) Whithaus, Deborah (John) Einspanier, and Christine (Michael) Poldan; grandfather of Anthony, Margaret, Jacqueline, Simon, Evan, and Ellie. Beloved uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend to many. His wealth of knowledge impressed all. He loved music, nature, history, sports, and traveling with his family. Upon passing, Dan donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine.

Services: Visitation on Mon, June 21 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 a.m., both held at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation or International Myeloma Foundation. For an extended obituary, visit www.schrader.com.