Cusumano, Daniela "Dani"

(nee Faburlani), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Joseph Cusumano, Sr.; dear stepmother of Joseph (Debbie) and the late Kenneth, Sr. (Diane); loving grand- mother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Dani was a member of the Mount Carmel Sodality at St. Ambrose Church, where she had many friends; she also loved being a volunteer at the Missouri History Museum since 2002 and she remained friends with her fellow volunteers. As a member of the Red Hat Society, Dani loved getting together with her Red Hat Sisters.

Services: Per Dani's wishes, the funeral and burial services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, January 12th, 9:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. on the Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dani's name may be made to Autism Speaks, The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or the St. Louis Peregrine Society.

