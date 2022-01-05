Menu
Daniela "Dani" Cusumano
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Cusumano, Daniela "Dani"

(nee Faburlani), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Joseph Cusumano, Sr.; dear stepmother of Joseph (Debbie) and the late Kenneth, Sr. (Diane); loving grand- mother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Dani was a member of the Mount Carmel Sodality at St. Ambrose Church, where she had many friends; she also loved being a volunteer at the Missouri History Museum since 2002 and she remained friends with her fellow volunteers. As a member of the Red Hat Society, Dani loved getting together with her Red Hat Sisters.

Services: Per Dani's wishes, the funeral and burial services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, January 12th, 9:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. on the Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dani's name may be made to Autism Speaks, The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill or the St. Louis Peregrine Society.

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave., On the Hill, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Dani´s passing. The Dillon family loved her. She was a wonderful person. I hope Dani and my sister are now reunited and causing mischief in Heaven. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Kathleen and Jack Yaekel
Friend
January 17, 2022
My heart is filled with sadness, she was a wonderful friend.
Ray & Ann Gallardo
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear of her death. Did not know her well but always thought she so caring and full of personality.
Barbara May Lindner´
January 7, 2022
It is my pleasure to have met Dani. She was truly an inspiration to many. I have the honor of being a Red Hat Tamale with Dani. She will be in my heart forever. I miss you already. You will never be forgotten. You made a difference to many. Rest in peace Queen Mom.
Terry Tobin
Friend
January 6, 2022
My memory of Dani is that she managed her journey with grace and bravery. Her faith and spirit has left a mark on earth and Dani will be remembered for her love of life and contagious smile.
Gayla Tocco
January 5, 2022
I met Dani at the museum as a volunteer. How special I felt to be considered her and Joe's friend. Such an honor. She will be so missed. Will always love you, Special Lady.
KaRowe, Rowe, Missouri History Museum
January 5, 2022
A truly wonderful lady that I met in high school many years ago. It was my pleasure to see her a few months ago. She will always be remembered....RIP
MaryLinda Degenhardt
School
January 5, 2022
