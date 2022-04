Linton, Danny Lee

Sunday, March 21, 2021. Loving father of Daniel Joseph (Heather) Linton and Tiffany (Rick) Kubernat; dear grandfather of Braedon, Chloe, Mya Bella, Audrey and Morgan; dear son of the late Joseph and Helen Berniece Linton; dear brother of the late Stephen Linton.

Services: Graveside service at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.