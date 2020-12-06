Menu
Dante Marconi

Marconi, Dante

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Onelia Marconi (nee Flaibani); loving father of Manuela (Gerald) Marconi-Haessig; our dearest brother, uncle and friend to many.

Dante was active in the local Italian-American community, where he promoted Italian language as a teacher at St. Louis Community College, and he was also the Publisher of the Il Pensiero Newspaper. He was awarded the Order of Cavaliere Della Republica by the Italian government. He was also honored with a proclamation from the City of St. Louis that was issued by Mayor Freeman Bosley, Jr. in 1995. He was an active member and past treasurer of The Italian Club.

Services: Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date with details to follow. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
