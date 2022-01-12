Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darleen Wiederhold
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Wiederhold, Darleen

83, Sun., Jan 9, 2022. Visit 4-8pm Thurs, Jan 13 Hoffmeister Colonial & 11am Fri., Jan. 14 Ascension Lutheran 12pm Service. Burial Our Redeemer. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Ascension Lutheran
MO
Jan
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Ascension Lutheran
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Judy, David, and Jim, Matt and I greatly regret that we could not be with you today to honor Aunt Darleen. It was just too unsafe to do so due to our COVID infections. But our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. I believe Darleen was one of the best of the best. She was always kind, and respectful, and cheerful no matter what. Most of all, she gave and gave to others. The world is a lesser place without her. She will be so missed. We will keep you in our prayers. Deb and Matt
Debbie and Matt Carter
Family
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results