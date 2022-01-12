Dear Judy, David, and Jim, Matt and I greatly regret that we could not be with you today to honor Aunt Darleen. It was just too unsafe to do so due to our COVID infections. But our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. I believe Darleen was one of the best of the best. She was always kind, and respectful, and cheerful no matter what. Most of all, she gave and gave to others. The world is a lesser place without her. She will be so missed. We will keep you in our prayers. Deb and Matt

Debbie and Matt Carter Family January 14, 2022