Stevens, Darlene M.

(nee Kobusch) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 5, 2021. Beloved mother of Mark (Cherryl) Werges, Matthew (Kristi Harper) Werges and Suzanne (Jim) Jaeger; loving grandmother of Jackie, Kelly, Chloe, Grant and Savannah; cherished great-grandmother of Alec; dear sister of the late Richard (surviving Shirley) Smith and David Kobusch; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Darlene was a very spiritual person and was a true believer.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 1 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.