Darlene M. Stevens
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Stevens, Darlene M.

(nee Kobusch) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 5, 2021. Beloved mother of Mark (Cherryl) Werges, Matthew (Kristi Harper) Werges and Suzanne (Jim) Jaeger; loving grandmother of Jackie, Kelly, Chloe, Grant and Savannah; cherished great-grandmother of Alec; dear sister of the late Richard (surviving Shirley) Smith and David Kobusch; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Darlene was a very spiritual person and was a true believer.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until funeral service time at 1 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
