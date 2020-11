Werner, Darlene

age 82, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne Werner; loving mother of Jeffrey (Melody) Werner and the late Mark Werner; dear grandmother of JJ Werner and Jemell Werner.

Services: Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9th, 2020, at Hutchens Mortuary Florissant. For more information, see hutchensfuneralhomes.com